KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that at least three lanes of westbound Interstate 670 were closed Thursday because of the spill, and that an emergency response truck with a snow plow blade was sent to the scene to help clean up the mess.
Transportation officials urged drivers to, "Find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route."
