Richard Pitino's recruiting is picking up with the Gophers expecting to host four-star prospects Gethro Muscadin and Jamari Sibley for official visits this weekend. Monday was the start of one of the most important recruiting periods for college hoops coaches with off-campus, in-person visits allowed by the NCAA.

Pitino has three scholarships available but no commitments yet from the 2020 class.

Muscadin, a 6-foot-10 center from Aspire Academy (Ky.), told the Star Tribune that a meeting at his school with Pitino on Monday "went great." Originally from Haiti, Muscadin also has official visits with Kansas and Texas Tech planned. He visited Kansas State last weekend.

Sibley, a 6-8 forward from Oak Hill Academy (Va.), is ranked as a top-100 recruit and was the No. 1 player in the 2020 class in Wisconsin. He transferred to prep school after playing his junior year at Nicolet High school in Milwaukee.

MARCUS FULLER