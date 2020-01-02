Linebacker Eric Kendricks sat out some reps Thursday in his return to practice, his first on-field session with the Vikings since injuring his right quad Dec. 23 against the Packers. He was officially listed as limited.

Kendricks' return is a good sign for his chances to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Saints after he was sidelined from last week's practice and season finale loss to the Bears. Against a versatile backfield in the Saints' Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, Kendricks could be an equalizer for the Vikings. The five-year veteran doesn't need many practice reps to be ready.

"We're working him in, so hopefully we'll continue to work him throughout the course of the week," defensive coordinator George Edwards said. "We'll see where he's at when we get to Sunday."

Kendricks is coming off his best season in which he had a career-high 12 pass deflections and added a team-leading 30 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He's particularly stood out in coverage, where Kendricks is allowing an 83.0 passer rating bested only by two NFL linebackers in the Colts' Darius Leonard (79.0) and the Titans' Jayon Brown (81.4).

"Had a heck of a year for us," Edwards said. "Anytime you can get a player like that back, it'll be a benefit."

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf was among the onlookers at Thursday's practice.

Three Vikings sidelined

Three Vikings players were sidelined at Thursday's practice, including slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander who played 50 snaps in the regular season finale loss to the Bears despite being listed questionable due to a knee injury.

Alexander watched practice from the sideline, while two sick players — defensive end Stephen Weatherly and safety Andrew Sendejo — were not seen during the portion open to reporters. Mike Hughes, who has rotated at outside cornerback, has taken some first-team slot reps in practice and is preparing to defend everybody from Saints receiver Michael Thomas to quarterback/receiver Taysom Hill.

"Their versatility is really big," said Hughes, limited Thursday due to a neck injury. "Guys play a lot of roles."

'Squarely on the Saints'

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has already drawn attention from the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching search, and other searches around the NFL — such as the Carolina Panthers — are reportedly seeking an offensive-minded candidate like Stefanski who has openly embraced an analytical approach.

Stefanski, who can't interview for head-coaching jobs until Monday at the earliest, said his mind is on New Orleans.

"My focus is squarely on the Saints, just like we ask of our players," Stefanski said. "Regardless what's going on in your life or the outside world, when you walk into this building you're focused intensely."

Preparing for the noise

Saints coach Sean Payton said his defense needs to "take advantage" of the crowd noise in the Superdome with pre-snap disguises that may stress the Vikings' communication. Artificial crowd noise — "very loud," according to Stefanski — is pumped into Vikings practices this week while quarterback Kirk Cousins and center Garrett Bradbury work on silent counts, taps and hand signals at the line of scrimmage.

"Obviously, the playoffs might be turned up a notch," Bradbury said. "We know going in it's going to be a loud game and we just have to handle our business."

The Big Tuna's fingerprints

Mike Zimmer and Payton, his New Orleans counterpart, are branches of the Bill Parcells coaching tree, and the Big Tuna's fingerprints could be in Sunday's game if you know where to look.

"I definitely know the Parcells-isms on both teams, and I'm sure [Payton] does, too," Zimmer said. "We've both had the opportunity to work with a Hall of Fame coach, so we both learned things from him — the way he manages games, the way he tries to manipulate different things."