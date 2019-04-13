A 36-year-old Big Lake man suspected of setting a fire at his family’s home that killed two of his young children died Saturday of injuries suffered in the blaze, authorities said.

Anthony Robert Parker died at HCMC in Minneapolis, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said in a news release.

Investigators suspect that Parker intentionally set the fire, which killed 2-year-old Landon Michael Parker and 1-year-old Spencer Rae Parker. Two other children, ages 7 and 9, were taken to are hospitals. Their names and conditions were not released.

Big Lake police and firefighters responded to the fire at 5:37 a.m. Friday. They broke down the door and rescued five people from the home, including four children.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating and will make a final determination about the cause of the fire.