Authorities have identified a Big Lake couple found dead in their home earlier this week.

The Sherburne County Sheriff identified the couple as Michael John Knox, 66, and Shirley Leaser Knox, 68.

Family members were unable to reach the couple for several days and called police to check in on them. Big Lake police officers arrived at the home about noon on Tuesday and discovered the bodies.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that there was no physical trauma to either of the Knoxes and there was no sign of violence at the home, according to a written statement from Sheriff Joel Brott.

There is no threat to public safety related to this incident, he added.

Investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.