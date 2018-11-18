Given time and distance the offensively-challenged particulars of this game may fade, and only the result will matter.

Saturday at Williams Arena the Gophers women’s basketball team eked out a 53-48 victory over San Diego.

The Gophers struggled mightily most of the night on the offensive end, but still managed to come back from seven down after three quarters to keep their record perfect at 3-0, out-scoring San Diego 24-9 in the final quarter.

It was a clear-cut case of saving the best for last. The Gophers opened the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run, turning that seven-point deficit into a 44-38 lead on Kenisha Bell’s three-point play with 3:38 left. The Toreros (1-2), also offensively-challenged much of the night, wilted down the stretch.

Bell finished with 21 points, but was just 6-for-23 from the field and 9-for-17 on free throws. Bello had 13 points and 18 rebounds, her third straight double-double to start the season, matching her total from last year.

The Gophers shot under 35 percent and committed 23 turnovers, but still managed to win with timely scoring and good defense, that held San Diego under 35 percent as well. Sydney Shepard led San Diego with 14 points.

Down seven to start the fourth, the Gophers fought back.

Taiye Bello scored in the post, then got a block at the other end. Jasmine Brunson then scored five straight points for the Gophers, her three-point play bringing the Gophers within 38-36. After two missed San Diego free throws, Bell was fouled and made one of two with 7:11 left.

Moments later Bello’s put-back put the Gophers up 39-38 with 6:19 left. The Gophers weren’t done. Bell fed Bello for two, then drove, scored and hit the free throw to put the Gophers in control.

The Gophers had more than twice as many turnovers (13) than made baskets (six) in a first half in which they managed just 17 points on 25-percent shooting. Up 10-9 after a quarter, Bell scored three quick points to start the second quarter, but the Gophers scored just four more points the rest of the half. Indeed, the Gophers were 2-for-10 with seven turnovers in the quarter.

San Diego, on the other hand, started to figure things out a bit as the quarter went on, finishing the half on a 12-4 run and holding the Gophers without a field goal for the final 4 minutes while taking a 21-17 lead.

Down four in the third quarter, Bell scored four straight, tying the game at 27, stealing the ball and going end-to-end with 3:39 left in the quarter, only to have San Diego score six straight and take control for the rest of the quarter. A free throw by Sydney Shepard at quarter’s end after Bell was called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul put San Diego up 36-29 entering the fourth quarter.