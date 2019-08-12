ATHENS, Greece — A big fire has broken out in the Athens suburb of Peania east of the city, and authorities say they have ordered the evacuation of nearby houses.
The fire has spread quickly and has climbed near the top of 1,026-meter (3,366 ft) Mount Hymettus, which separates the suburb from the main city. Flames shooting up the mountain could be seen from Athens early Monday morning.
At least 130 firefighters with 42 vehicles are fighting the fire, authorities say.
Apparently, the fire started inside a house or a garden, according to the country's fire service.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Argentina's Fernández ticket scores lead in primary voting
The presidential ticket with former President Cristina Fernández emerged as the strongest vote-getter in Argentina's primary elections Sunday, indicating conservative President Mauricio Macri will face an uphill battle going into general elections in October.
World
Uneasy calm in Indian Kashmir on Islamic festival day
An uneasy calm is prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrate a major Islamic festival during an unprecedented crackdown after India moved to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew.
World
Conservative appears to win Guatemala's presidential runoff
Conservative Alejandro Giammattei appeared headed for a victory in Sunday's presidential runoff election, garnering favor with voters for his get-tough approach on crime and socially conservative values.
World
Big fire spreading in Athens suburb, homes being evacuated
A big fire has broken out in the Athens suburb of Peania east of the city, and authorities say they have ordered the evacuation of nearby houses.
World
New Puerto Rico gov suspends contract to rebuild power grid
In one of her first moves as Puerto Rico's new governor, Wanda Vázquez announced late Sunday that she is suspending a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.