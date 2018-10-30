MADISON, Wis. — Seven-figure donations from some of the most prominent Republican families in Wisconsin and across the country poured into the state in the final weeks of the governor's race where GOP incumbent Scott Walker is battling for a third term.

Walker and Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent, are locked into a tight race with the election one week away, and reports filed with the state this week show the governor is tapping his deep base of donor support as he tries to pull out the win.

Both candidates were making their final arguments in new campaign ads this week, and former Vice President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on Tuesday for early voting rallies with Evers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Milwaukee union hall.

Walker outraised Evers $7.7 million to $6 million between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22, but Walker's fundraising was fueled by $3.5 million transferred to his campaign from the state Republican Party. Of that, $2.8 million was in cash with another $709,000 consisting of in-kind contributions.

Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks, a longtime supporter of the GOP and close ally of Walker, gave the state party $1.5 million on Oct. 22, the last day of the seven-week filing period.

Marlene Ricketts, the wife of Chicago Cubs owner and TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, gave the Wisconsin Republican party $1 million. And Elizabeth Uihlein, wife of GOP mega-donor Richard Uihlein who founded shipping and packaging giant Uline Corp., donated $750,000 with her husband throwing in another $50,000.

Walker himself reported receiving $50,000 from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife, and $30,000 from the Great America Committee, a political action committee run by Vice President Mike Pence.

While Walker raised $7.7 million, counting the state party contributions, he spent $10.2 million over the period and had $1.6 million in the bank. Walker has been spending millions on television advertising in the campaign, running 33 ads over the course of the race. Walker and his Republican allies have outspent Evers and Democrats roughly 2-to-1 on television ads.

Evers spent $5.9 million over the reporting period, roughly as much as he raised.

Evers, in an ad released Tuesday, said Walker "does what's best for himself and his donors." Evers speaks directly to the camera, laying out his promises to cut taxes for the middle class by 10 percent, protect people with pre-existing health conditions and invest in schools.

Evers' other final ad notes endorsements Evers has received, contrasting that with four former Walker Cabinet secretaries who have spoken out against the governor. Three of them are publicly backing Evers.