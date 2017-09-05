The early diners are dawdling, so your 7:30 p.m. reservation looks more like 8. While you wait, the last order of the duck you wanted passes by. Tonight, you’ll be eating something else — without a second bottle of wine, because you can’t find your server in the busy dining room. This is not your best night out.

The right data could have fixed it, according to the tech wizards who are determined to change the way restaurants do business. Information culled and crunched from an array of sources can identify customers who like to linger, based on data about their dining histories, so the manager can anticipate your wait, buy you a drink and make the delay less palatable.

It can track the restaurant’s duck sales by day, week and season, and flag you as a regular who likes duck. It can identify a server whose customers have spent a less-than-average amount on alcohol, to see if he needs to sharpen his second-round skills.

So Big Data is staging an intervention.

Both data startups and established companies are scrambling to deliver up-to-the-minute information on sales, customers, staff performance or competitors by merging the information that restaurants already have with social media, tracking apps, reservation systems, review sites, even weather reports.

They have an eager audience.

A sign for Resy.com, a rival to the restaurant-booking service OpenTable, in New York, Aug. 14, 2017. Resy is now used by roughly 1,000 restaurants in 80 cities across the country, including the prestigious New York City mainstays Le Bernardin and Augustine. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times)

Marketing research company the NPD Group is predicting “flat” growth in 2017 restaurant traffic, with a 2 percent decline for full-service restaurants and no growth for quick-service. A 2016 National Restaurant Association survey reported that 80 percent of restaurateurs believed that business would improve if they embraced technology, and a third worried that they were lagging in those efforts.

“Silicon Valley looks at inefficiencies in the world, and they aim to disrupt the food space,” said Erik Oberholtzer, a founder and chief executive of Tender Greens, a quick-service chain based in Los Angeles. “I mean that in a good way.”

In the old days, restaurateurs used ledgers to track sales, and scribbled notes about their customers’ preferences or idiosyncrasies. Then along came point-of-sale software and reservation services that provided more sophisticated records and analysis, but created a tech tower of Babel.

Avero, a New York City-based company founded in 1999, defined the next generation of analytics: It translated data into a common language, added external data and generated an easy-access overview of inventory, food costs and sales, accounting, scheduling and customer behavior, said Avero’s founder, Damian Mogavero.

New form, old style

These new tools make a paradoxical promise: They can take restaurants back to the good old days, before the business grew so big.

“The goal,” Oberholtzer said, “is to leverage the technology to do what we would do if we had one little restaurant and we were there all the time and knew every customer by name.”

In Chicago, at the Michelin-starred Oriole, where diners are offered a $190 tasting menu, owners Noah and Cara Sandoval rely on data from the Upserve system to identify their top 100 guests in terms of numbers of visits and amount spent, but that’s just the start. The system also creates a profile with every first-time reservation.

It also tracks the top 100’s dining companions when they split the check. Upserve sends a list of credit card numbers, dates of visits and items bought; the restaurant matches each number to a name, and a search on Google, Facebook and LinkedIn provides a face to go with it.

“We’re sure to recognize them” the next time they come in, so the staff can welcome them back by name, Sandoval said. “It surprises people, in a nice way.”

Customers who find the mining of personal data invasive can opt out, but it requires effort: To avoid detection, they have to pay cash and not make reservations. Those who participate in the process get more information in return.

In June 2015, the online reservation service OpenTable, which represents 43,000 restaurants worldwide, started to provide customized recommendations, just as Netflix and Amazon suggest programs or products based on a customer’s history.

If users sign up for the company’s app and allow Open­Table access to their GPS, they receive recommendations for restaurants in the United States and several foreign countries, said Scott Jampol, the company’s senior vice president for marketing.

High-end holdouts

The message to restaurateurs is simple: Ignore data at your peril, said Mogavero, author of a recent book, “The Underground Culinary Tour,” about how data have transformed the restaurant industry.

Still, some restaurateurs are approaching the new systems warily.

Will Guidara, who uses Avero at Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan, thinks technology is great for a fast-casual operation that emphasizes volume, and for the business side at a fine-dining operation. It has no place, he said, when it comes to service at fine dining establishments, where he relies on traditional methods of high-end hospitality: expertise, eye contact and a hair-trigger response to a diner’s every need.

Chef David Kinch, who owns Manresa in Northern California, which won its third Michelin star in 2016, agrees.

“I’m pushed constantly about these new systems,” Kinch said. “People say it’s all about the guest. I think that couldn’t be further from the truth. I place a tremendous value on direct eye contact and a genuine smile.”

And the sheer glut of new restaurant data systems can be overwhelming, even to those who embrace them.

“At least once a week, I get something about a new startup with a new gadget that’s going to make our lives so much better,” said Sisha Ortuzar, a partner in the ‘Wichcraft sandwich chain. “They’re distractions. We just want to get back to making sandwiches.”