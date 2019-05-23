Kroger and Walgreens are teaming up with UPS and waste management firm TerraCycle to combat the scourge of packaging and food waste with an innovative grocery-delivery system that takes its cues from the milkman.

The collaboration, titled "Loop," brings 300 popular products from 70 brands — including such giants as Nestlé, Unilever and Procter & Gamble — to customers' doorsteps in reusable containers made of glass and steel. Pilot programs launched this week in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Paris.

"Loop was designed from the ground up to reinvent the way we consume by leveraging the sustainable, circular milkman model of yesterday with the convenience of e-commerce," Tom Szaky, founder and chief executive of Loop and TerraCycle, said in a news release.

Customers can shop online through Loop's website, where items cost roughly the same as what they would in a traditional store. Orders are delivered in specially designed Loop tote bags, and each product has bespoke packaging of its own: glass jars for Nature's Path granola and metal containers for Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

When customers are done with the items, UPS, which has been partnering with TerraCycle for years, collects the empties for free. Loop then sanitizes them and ships them back to the brands and the cycle starts anew.

Loop requires a small deposit for its containers, which is refunded once the packaging is safely returned. The company also will provide recycling services for items that have long been condemned to the trash, such as diapers, pens and razor blades.

As industries confront their role in climate change, the grocery world is coming to terms with its monumental waste. Refed, a nonprofit that fights food waste in the U.S., estimates the retail food sector generates more than 8 million tons of food waste annually, worth about $18.2 billion a year.

Then there's packaging. From 1960 to 2015, the amount of packaging waste in the U.S. has surged 185%, from 27 million tons to nearly 78 million tons. Containers and packaging make up 23% of landfill waste, according to a 2015 report from the Environmental Protection Agency. Finding a solution for plastic waste has become more urgent since 2018, when China announced it would no longer import and recycle other nations' plastics.

Down the line, New Jersey-based Loop plans to expand its product offerings and enter into other global markets, including Canada, Asia and Europe.