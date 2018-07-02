LOS ANGELES — "The Big Bang Theory's" Kaley Cuoco is married.
The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Karl Cook in a stable on Saturday. The caption read: "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."
Cuoco and her 27-year-old husband got engaged in November 2017. He's the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.
Her TV husband, Johnny Galecki, congratulated the couple on Instagram. He wrote the service "brought us all to tears."
