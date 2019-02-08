BURBANK, Calif. — Champagne is briefly replacing scripts on the set of "The Big Bang Theory."
A nondescript building on the sprawling Warner Brothers production lot in Burbank known as Stage 25 was renamed Thursday for the CBS sitcom that called it home for 12 years and will soon depart.
Actors Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik and the rest of the comic ensemble ran through lines for an episode that will air in early March before studio brass joined them for the ceremony. The cast is two months away from calling it a wrap for the final time. The final episode will air in May.
The show's creator, Chuck Lorre, says the time feels right to say goodbye.
