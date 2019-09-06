At Jazz Central
Sept. 10: Cedar Avenue Big Band.
Sept. 17: Explosion Big Band.
Sept. 24: Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra.
Oct. 1: Bill Simenson Orchestra.
(All shows 8:30 p.m., $5-$10, 407 Central Av. SE., Mpls.)
Other notable shows
Sept. 10: Nova Contemporary Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m., Minnesota Music Cafe, 449 Payne Av., St. Paul.
Sept. 14: Brio Brass at Selby Jazz Festival. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Selby & Milton Avs., St. Paul.
Sept. 22: Capri Big Band at Annunciation Catholic Church. Noon, 509 W. 54th St., Mpls.
Sept. 29: Acme Jazz Company featuring Arne Fogel at Crooners Lounge. 5 p.m., $10, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley.
Oct. 7: JazzMN Orchestra with Debbie Duncan. 7:30 p.m., $38-$53, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.
For swing dancers
Sept. 8: Jerry O'Hagan Orchestra with Charmin Michelle. Lesson at 6:15 p.m., music at 7, Cinema Ballroom, 1560 St. Clair Av., St. Paul.
Sept. 12: Minnesota Jazz Orchestra. Lesson at 6:15 p.m., music at 7, $8, Wabasha Street Caves, 215 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul.
Sept. 14: Roseville Swing Band at Bombers Moon Ball. Lesson at 7, music at 8, $14.50-$17, Fleming Field, 310 Airport Road, South St. Paul.
Sept. 17: River City Jazz Orchestra. 7 p.m., Minnesota Music Cafe.
Oct. 11: Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics Vocal Quartet. Lesson at 7:15 p.m., music at 8, Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.