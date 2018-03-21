MIAMI — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would "beat the hell" out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.
The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.
"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden says. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
Biden says any guy who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."
The school's "It's on Us" rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Correction: Abortion-Mississippi story
In a story March 19 about abortion legislation, The Associated Press erroneously identified the name of a group involved in legal action opposing the law. It is the Center for Reproductive Rights, not the Center of Reproductive Rights.
National
Ashland County rejects wrongful death claim
The Ashland County Board has rejected a $9.5 million wrongful death claim from the family of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy.
National
Nixon's entry into NY gov's race put gay rights in spotlight
There's one issue in New York's already tense governor's Democratic primary race on which the candidates unquestionably share common ground and deep histories: gay rights.
National
Biden would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women
Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would "beat the hell" out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.
National
Tempest over Trump-Putin call turns into uproar over leaks
The tempest over President Donald Trump's congratulatory phone call to Vladimir Putin quickly grew on Wednesday into an uproar over White House leaks, sparking an internal investigation and speculation over who might be the next person Trump forces out of the West Wing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.