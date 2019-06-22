Joe Biden was a freshman senator, the Senate's youngest member, when he reached out to an older colleague for help on one of his early proposals: The courts were ordering racially segregated school districts to bus children to create more integrated classrooms, a practice Biden opposed and wanted to change.

"I want you to know that I very much appreciate your help during this week's Committee meeting in attempting to bring my antibusing legislation to a vote," Biden wrote on June 30, 1977.

The recipient of Biden's entreaty was Sen. James Eastland, a segregationist who had called blacks "an inferior race" and once vowed to prevent blacks and whites from eating together in Washington. The exchange, revealed in a series of letters, offers a new glimpse into an old relationship that erupted this week as a major controversy for Biden's campaign.

Biden on Wednesday night described his relationship with Eastland as one he "had to put up with."

But the letters show a different type of relationship, one in which they were aligned on a legislative issue. At the time, Biden said that he did not think that busing was the best way to integrate schools in Delaware and that systemic racism should be dealt with by investing in schools and improving housing policies.

The letters were provided Thursday to the Washington Post by the University of Mississippi, which houses Eastland's archived papers. They were reported in April by CNN.

The controversy over Biden's comments this week have continued to reverberate at a crucial time in the campaign, with matters of race dominating the political discussion ahead of several prominent gatherings, including the first presidential debate next week and a multicandidate event before black voters in South Carolina on Friday. It has emerged as a complex political problem for Biden, who has been trying to campaign as a civil rights champion while explaining past views that are out of step with today's Democratic base.

Biden's Wednesday remarks sparked one of the sharpest intra-Democrat exchanges of the campaign, when Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, one of his black 2020 rivals, criticized both Biden's work with segregationists and the language that he used in describing it.

On Wednesday, Biden called Booker. Biden's campaign also distributed talking points to supporters, emphasizing that Sens. Eastland and Herman Talmadge "were people who he fundamentally disagreed with on the issue of civil rights."

Late Thursday, the former vice president met with a small group that included black members of Congress, one of the participants said.

Divisions also emerged in Biden's campaign over how he should handle such situations. Aides alternately argued that he simply misspoke in telling the anecdote, that he shouldn't be telling it at all or that his remarks demonstrate his ability to work with those with whom he disagrees and the words were being purposefully twisted for political gain.

Neither Biden nor his campaign on Thursday immediately responded to questions about the Eastland letters.

The letters show that Biden's courtship of Eastland started in 1972, before he had taken office, and that he wrote to the older senator listing his top six committee assignment requests, with Foreign Relations and Judiciary at the top. A few weeks later, Biden thanked Eastland, writing that he was "flattered and grateful" for his help. He also referred to the December 1972 car crash that killed his wife and daughter and injured his two sons.

"Despite my preoccupation with family matters at this time, I intend to place the highest priority on attending to my committee responsibilities," Biden wrote.

Biden supporters have repeatedly pointed to his efforts on civil rights issues to cast him as a champion of equality. Not only did he share an eight-year partnership with the first black president, he also worked alongside black leaders throughout his career on extending the Voting Rights Act, amending the Fair Housing Act and creating the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Yet in the debate over the merits of busing as a solution to greater integration, Biden's avowed stance against it put him at odds with some civil rights leaders.

It was in that context that he courted the support of Eastland — at the time the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — as well as other senators.