WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says racism in America is institutional and it is a "white man's problem visited on people of color." He argues that the solution is to vote out President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.
The former vice president said in an interview Tuesday with a small group of reporters that a president's words matter and can "appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature" just as they can move markets to take a nation into war.
He adds that while he would "preferably" select a woman or person or color as his running mate, he is ultimately looking for someone who is "simpatico with what I stand for and what I want to get done."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Federal judge blocks Missouri's 8-week abortion ban
A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won't take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
National
The Latest: Women speak out against Epstein in court
The Latest on a hearing in the Jeffrey Epstein case (all times local):
National
Biden health plan aims far beyond legacy of 'Obamacare'
Wrapping himself in the legacy of "Obamacare," Joe Biden is offering restless Democrats a health care proposal that goes far beyond it, calling for a government plan almost anybody can join but stopping short of a total system remake.
National
Group to help Chicago clear pot arrests during legalization
A nonprofit with the technology to analyze criminal records nearly automatically will help the county that includes Chicago clear tens of thousands of convictions for marijuana possession as Illinois gets set to allow the recreational sale of the drug.
National
Biden: Racism in US is institutional, 'white man's problem'
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says racism in America is institutional and it is a "white man's problem visited on people of color." He argues that the solution is to vote out President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.