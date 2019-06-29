– A day after a bruising debate in which Sen. Kamala Harris laced into his history on civil rights, former Vice President Joe Biden provided a lengthy and vigorous defense of his record, saying that "30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can't do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights."

At a labor luncheon in Chicago on Friday, Biden recited a litany of his actions he had taken in his long career to promote civil rights and insisted "I never, never, never ever opposed voluntary busing."

"Folks, the discussion in this race shouldn't be about the past," he said.

Biden was addressing the latest of several major controversies in his campaign, setbacks that he has managed to survive while continuing to top the polls at this early stage of the 2020 race. But his first presidential debate performance this cycle was rocky, many Democrats say, and prominent current and former party officials warned Friday that his appearance in Miami revealed "cracks" in his message that he would be the strongest challenger to Trump.

"If the contention is, he's the one to go head to head, he's going to have to kind of re-prove that," said Sue Dvorsky, the former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party. "Because last night put some cracks, I think, in that ­narrative."

Added former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges: "Where the Biden people need to be deeply concerned is, the aura has worn off. Last night helped show this is a real competitive race."

Sen. Kamala Harris

At their Thursday night debate, Harris confronted Biden over his fond remembrances last week of what he cast as a more civil time in the Senate, when people of opposing viewpoints could find common ground. Biden specifically referenced segregationist Southern senators to make his point, words that Harris, who is black, said she found hurtful. She also tore into his record of actively opposing busing measures in the 1970s.

Explains record

Biden found himself again explaining his decades-old record, reminding voters he served with America's first black president and that he was a longtime champion of civil rights. He repeated that defense Friday. "I did support federal action to address root causes of segregation in our schools and our communities, including taking on the banks and redlining and trying to change ways in which neighborhoods were segregated," he said.

But some Democrats noted Friday that he appeared to be on the defensive during the debate, even cutting himself off abruptly when his speaking time ran out but the moderators had not yet intervened.

"There's a lot of room for improvement," said state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of South Carolina. "And he has to learn from this experience, particularly when he has a strong record on civil rights."

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is Biden's national campaign co-chairman, urged Biden to stay focused on the future. And he emphasized the importance of discussing Biden's time as Barack Obama's vice president rather than relitigating his earliest days in the Senate.

"I would not stay talking about 40 years ago and what I meant and what I thought," said Richmond. "And last night it played out in an unfortunate way because he didn't get a chance to talk about his record."

Instead, Richmond advised, "I've encouraged him to initiate the Janet Jackson test in everything he does, which is, 'What have you done for me lately?' And I would focus on what he has done for people lately as opposed to 40 years ago."

Privately, a number of Biden's allies and associates were taken aback by the intensity of Harris' argument, and some quietly acknowledged that the former vice president could have been stronger in response.

But others insisted that his failure to return fire in an equally assertive way signaled his ability to stay above the fray.

"He's the front-runner and we fully expected attacks to come, but he wasn't going to engage in a back-and-forth in personal attacks," said his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield. "And he didn't."

At a labor luncheon sponsored by Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights organization based in Chicago, Queen Weiner, 67, frowned when asked about Biden's debate performance.

"He was not up to par. He was not on his game. He was not with it," she said, pausing for emphasis after each sentence. "I was with him, and I'm still with him," said Weiner, a retired schoolteacher who had arrived at the labor luncheon to hear Biden speak. "But he's going to have to start thinking on his feet."

Carol Morris, 61, an administrator for the state of Illinois, said she disagreed with the perception that Biden is the most electable Democrat. "I don't think he can beat Trump," she said. "He wasn't on his 'A' game."

Before Thursday's debate, Morris had paid little attention to Harris. Harris' performance changed that.

"I was not even looking at her," Morris said. "But now I've opened my eyes to her. She was so focused, so impressive. And she pinned Biden to the wall."

Debate's winner

Harris emerged as the night's biggest winner, and she spent the aftermath of Thursday's debate in the media "spin room," where she entered to a cluster of boom mikes and the machine-gun staccato of camera shutters. She did a live interview with Chris Matthews of MSNBC, then spent about 10 or 15 minutes fielding questions.

She was asked how important it was for her to change the idea of what a president should look like.

"I'm just being me," she said. "I'm on that stage because I believe that I can add a voice to the discussion. And frankly, I can offer the American people an opportunity to elect a president who has actually got an agenda that's about focusing on what keeps people up in the middle of the night. That's why I call it our 3 a.m. agenda. It is about being on that stage, to fight for what we need around decency and having a president who will speak truth to the American people."

Harris' campaign said she raised more money Thursday than any day since her campaign launch and the day after, though an official declined to reveal specifics.

Her campaign store pushed sales of T-shirts featuring a photo of Harris as a child, referencing her remark in the debate that she was bused to elementary school. An e-mailed fundraising solicitation reminded would-be donors of the first memorable line Harris delivered earlier in the debate: "America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on the table."