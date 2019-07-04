Former Vice President Joe Biden leads his Democratic rivals in the campaign to win the party’s presidential nomination, continuing to show broad support despite coming under sharp attack from Sen. Kamala Harris of California and others in last week’s debate in Miami, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey.

Democrats judge Harris as the standout performer among the 20 candidates who debated over two nights, but she ranks behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in preferences for a nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Biden is the leader in two separate measures, the first when those surveyed were asked to volunteer the name of a candidate they would support at this point as well as in a more traditional question that identifies the list of those running and asks respondents to select from among them. The former vice president’s position is buoyed by perceptions that he is the most electable Democrat in a general election and by his support among black and older Democrats.

When asked to identify their preferred candidate, without being prompted with a list of names, Biden is cited by 21% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, a gain of 8 points since late April. Sanders runs second at 13%, up 4 points since April. Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are tied at 7%, both up 3 points.

Among the others, only South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, named by 3%, gets above 1% in this ranking. Meanwhile, 41% of Democrats did not volunteer a preferred candidate, down from 54% in April.

When second-choice preferences are added to first-choice selections, Biden remains atop the field, with 50% of Democrats saying he is either their first or second choice. Sanders stands at 40% in the combined ranking, followed by Warren at 25% and Harris at 24%.

Health care stands out as a key issue for Democrats, with 29% saying it’s one of the most important factors. But climate change (25%), immigration (24%) and gun violence (23%) also rank highly.

The poll was conducted by telephone from June 28 through July 1, with an estimated margin of sampling error of 5.5 percentage points.