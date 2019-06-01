COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many of his Democratic presidential rivals are appearing before activists in California, Joe Biden will be thousands of miles away, headlining an LGBTQ rights celebration in Ohio.

Biden's speech at the Human Rights Campaign event in Columbus on Saturday night comes on the first day of Pride Month.

The scheduling choice by the former vice president underscores Biden's ability to campaign as a 2020 front-runner. He's leading nearly all national and early nominating state polls, and that's freeing him from any pressure to follow the paths of the other 23 candidates.