Joe Biden is taking an aggressive approach to defending Obamacare. He's challenging not just President Donald Trump but also some of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination who want to replace the current insurance system with a fully government-run model.

The former vice president will spend much of the coming week talking about his approach to health care, including remarks he'll deliver on Monday in Iowa at a presidential forum sponsored by AARP. His almost singular focus on the 2010 health care law has been on display recently in the early voting states.

In Iowa, he declared himself "against any Republican (and) any Democrat who wants to scrap" Obamacare. Later in New Hampshire, he said "we should not be scrapping Obamacare, we should be building on it."