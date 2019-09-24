The Metropolitan Council's plan to award a major construction contract for a $150 million bus garage just outside downtown Minneapolis has been put in limbo amid legal accusations that they botched the bidding process.

The council, which oversees Twin Cities transit, has been preparing for nearly two decades to build a new garage beside its existing Heywood garage in the North Loop, to accommodate an expanding fleet of vehicles. Just as they were preparing to award the $114 million construction contract to Knutson Construction, a rival bidder filed suit last week in district court alleging they had been unfairly disqualified.

AP Midwest, which filed the suit, submitted the lowest bid for the project - $355,000 less than Knutson's bid. The council rejected it for not assigning at least 15% of the work to women- and minority-owned businesses. The firm claims the council overlooked their extensive efforts to solicit that work, however, despite rules saying bidders could still qualify if they show a "good faith" effort to meet the 15 % goal. The lawsuit says the bid ultimately committed to 12.5 %.

A Metropolitan Council attorney told members of the transportation committee Monday afternoon that the board should not approve the contract until a judge has ruled on AP Midwest's request to halt the process. The agency had planned to award the contract at its next full council meeting on Oct. 9, but associate general counsel Dan Abelson said there may not be a ruling by then.

"[T]he issue is not about [disadvantaged business enterprise] goals, but about the integrity of the process used to award the contract," said Mark Liska, President of AP Midwest, in a statement. "Competition for public contracts should be conducted on a level playing field to make the process fair for all."

The new bus garage has been in the works since the year 2000, council staff said, with the first land purchase in 2006. It would be built on an 11-acre site adjacent to the Heywood garage and Metro Transit's headquarters, just northwest of Target Field.

A rendering of the proposed bus garage near Metro Transit's existing Heywood garage in the North Loop.

The council's is running out of space to store its fleet of more than 900 vehicles. It expects that will only be further squeezed by the addition of longer bus rapid transit vehicles and plans of expanding service in the future. The new 350,000-square-foot garage would accommodate storage and maintenance of about 216 buses.

"It's a very good central location," said project manager Robert Rimstad. "It's efficient to operate our service out of and reduce the amount of deadhead hours the drivers operate the buses without any passengers on them. "

Five firms submitted bids for the project, ranging from $114 million to $120 million.

Construction is slated to be complete by summer 2022.