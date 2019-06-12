SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say a bicyclist struck by a motorist in Sioux Falls has died.
Authorities say 84-year old Kenneth Gunderson died Wednesday morning of internal injuries. A pickup driver hit him at an Interstate 29 intersection about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KELO reports no citations or charges have been issued so far.
