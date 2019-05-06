OAKDALE, Minn. — A bicyclist died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle along a Twin Cities highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday at a State Highway 36 intersection in Oakdale.
There normally is a traffic light at the intersection, but the signals have been removed and some turn lanes closed because of road construction. It wasn't clear who had the right of way.
Authorities identified the bicyclist who died as 51-year-old John Ewers, of White Bear Lake. The SUV driver wasn't injured.
