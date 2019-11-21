MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a bicyclist has died in a collision with a truck in downtown Minneapolis.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police spokesman John Elder says the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.
The victim has not yet been identified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Mayor Carter, Chief Axtell split on approach to gun violence
The mayor outlined a wide-ranging proposal that would use a "community-first" approach to confront what he calls a public health crisis. Police Chief Todd Axtell did not attend the presentation.
Local
2 people in car killed in head-on crash with semi in SE. Minnesota
The collision occurred on Hwy. 14 in Claremont, the patrol said.
West Metro
Three arrested in suspected homicide in Bloomington; body hasn't been found
Bloomington police have arrested three people in the suspected homicide of a 29-year-old man who went missing Friday morning. But authorities are still searching for…
Local
Bicyclist killed in downtown Minneapolis
Police say a bicyclist has died in a collision with a truck in downtown Minneapolis.
Local
CMA and Old Dominion drop in to Columbia Heights High
The Country Music Association (CMA), Old Dominion and songwriter Josh Osborne made one of their four national high school stops to work with students on a songwriters series.