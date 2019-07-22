VERONA, Wis. — Dane County sheriff's deputies say a bicyclist has died after crashing into an SUV in the Town of Verona.
The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when the 56-year-old female bicyclist missed a stop sign at an intersection and struck a Ford Escape. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 34-year-old woman driving the Ford Escape was not injured.
