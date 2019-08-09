WAUPACA, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a bicyclist has died in a collision with a semi in Waupaca County.
The accident happened about 7 a.m. Friday in the Town of Lebanon. The 51-year-old man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the State Patrol and New London police and fire departments.
