The bicyclist killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a school bus in Brooklyn Park has been identified as a 31-year-old Plymouth man.

Phillip Ryan Anderson died of blunt-force injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Thursday.

The bus hit Anderson's bike about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. 65th and Zane avenues, about a block south of Interstate 94, according to Brooklyn Park police. Anderson died at the scene.

The bus, operated by Lake Country Transportation, was eastbound on 65th Avenue and turned south on Zane when the crash happened.

About 10 students on their way to a north Minneapolis charter school were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them was hurt.

