A bicyclist struck and killed by a Blue Line train Monday night has been identified as Richfield man.

John Edward Casey, 53, died at the scene from blunt force injuries following the collision just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of E 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County medical Examiner.

Preliminary information indicates that Casey was biking eastbound on 35th Street and went around the safety gate, which was lowered across the street with lights were flashing and bells ringing as the train entered the crossing.

“All warning devices were operating as you would expect them to,” said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Casey was the 15th person to die in crashes involving Blue Line trains since they began running in 2004.

The crash is still under investigation, Padilla said.