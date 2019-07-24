A bicyclist allegedly ran a stop sign and was fatally struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night in north Minneapolis.

The bicyclist, an adult man, was riding north on Humboldt Avenue and was crossing Dowling Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading west on Dowling, said Minneapolis police spokeswoman Darcy Horn.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist failed to obey a stop sign, and then was hit, Horn said in a news release.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, she said.

Another bicyclist who was with him was not hurt.

The driver of the car that struck the bicyclist is cooperating with investigators. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor, Horn said.