A 34-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in north Minneapolis early Thursday, authorities said.
The woman was peddling north on 2nd Street N. when she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Lowry Avenue N.
Minneapolis police were called to the scene just after 5:40 a.m.
Paramedics took the woman to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where she died.
The name of the woman will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner's office, police said.
The vehicle's driver, Ryan W. Peterson, 25, of Minneapolis, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
KAREN ZAMORA
