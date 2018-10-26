STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Police say a 53-year-old Plover man has died in a bicycle accident in Stevens Point.
Authorities say Christopher Nielsen went out for a bike ride Wednesday afternoon and failed to return. Police, Portage County sheriff's deputies and Nielsen's family and friends searched throughout the evening.
Nielsen was found dead on a bike trail in Stevens Point on Thursday morning. Police say his death appears to be a bicycle-related accident.
