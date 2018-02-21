NEW YORK — A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.
A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.
The Staten Island man told police that he was directed into the tunnel under the Hudson River by the Waze app on his phone.
He was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal possession of a weapon after a dagger was found in his possession. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Math teacher held without bail in bomb-making case
A math teacher is staying behind bars because a New York judge says he's not comfortable freeing a man accused of getting students to help him assemble explosives at home.
National
Correction: Florida Shooting-Mental Health story
In a story Feb. 19, The Associated Press, relying on information in an American Psychiatric Association news release, erroneously reported that the American Osteopathic Association…
National
Billy Graham preached simple message, reached millions
he had no advanced theology degree.
National
Murphy reverses Christie, approves $7.5M for women's health
New Jersey's new Democratic governor signed legislation Wednesday setting aside about $7.5 million for family-planning and women's health, reversing course on former Republican Gov. Chris Christie's handling of the issue.
National
Gun stances of Ohio governor candidates run the gamut
Want a governor who's all-in on gun rights? How about one who's fighting for a complete statewide ban on assault-type weapons?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.