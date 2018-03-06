MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Police say a suicide bomber riding a bicycle with explosive devices strapped to his body killed three people when he detonated himself in a crowded suburb of Nigeria's northeast city of Maiduguri.

Borno State police spokesman Joseph Kwaji said Tuesday that at least 17 others were injured by the explosion Monday night. He said the three killed were civilian defense force members on night duty. The dead and injured were taken to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Explosives and patrol teams visited the scene of the attack.

Maiduguri's Muna Garage suburb has been attacked more than 30 times by suicide bombers, killing more than 100 since 2016.

The Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, which has killed more than 20,000 in their eight-year insurgency, was formed in Maiduguri, Borno State's capital.