The Rev. Eugene Peterson, a Presbyterian minister, biblical scholar and author whose writings have shaped the thinking of pastors and church people and whose colloquial translation of the Bible, “The Message,” has sold millions of copies, died Oct. 22 at his home in Lakeside, Mont. He was 85.

The cause was congestive heart failure, his son Eric Peterson said.

Peterson never led a church of more than 500 congregants, rarely appeared on television and seldom made political pronouncements from the pulpit, yet he quietly became one of the most influential religious thinkers of his time.

With a gift for finely turned phrases that could almost be called proverbs, Peterson wrote several books that are considered classics of the pastoral canon, including “A Long Obedience in the Same Direction” (1980). In that book, which has sold more than 200,000 copies, he extolled the virtues of humility, joy and a sense of service: “I decide, every day, to … open myself to the frustrations and failures of loving, daring to believe that failing in love is better than succeeding in pride.”

Peterson spent nearly three decades leading a Presbyterian church in Bel Air, Md., where he sought ways to make the lessons of the Bible come alive.

“I had a congregation of people who didn’t read books,” he told said in 2016. “And so I started translating the Bible in their language, not knowing what I was doing. And suddenly, they started paying attention to me in a way they never did before.”

In 1993, he published a translation of the New Testament that was the first entry in his “The Message” series. The books, which Peterson translated from Greek and Hebrew, were written in an updated style with psychological insights that made the stories of the Bible almost shockingly modern. Instead of the traditional opening of “Our father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name,” Peterson’s version of the Lord’s Prayer begins, “Our father in heaven, reveal who you are. Set the world right; do what’s best — as above, so below.”

Over the past 25 years, the various “Message” translations have sold, according to Peterson’s literary agency, more than 20 million copies. His books have been popular with Christians of different traditions, from Catholics to Southern Baptists to members of evangelical churches and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He approached scripture with a fresh sense of iconoclasm,” said Jana Riess, a historian of religion and columnist for the Religion News Service. “He’s trying out this almost Talmudic approach, by going back to the original languages. Then he’s taking on this added dimension of theological imagination that is so beautiful. It succeeds because he understands the human emotions invested in scripture.”

One of the best-known admirers of “The Message” books was Bono, the leader of the rock band U2, who made videos with Peterson in which they discussed theological ideas. “He’s a poet and a scholar,” Bono told Rolling Stone magazine in 2001.

Peterson, who also published poetry, originally set out to be a scholar of ancient languages and Bible history, which he taught for several years at a seminary.

“But the thing that made it possible for me to do ‘The Message’ was being a pastor: preaching, teaching, praying, listening to people in hospitals, family rooms,” he told the journal Image, from his alma mater, Seattle Pacific University. “I was hearing their language and trying to respond conversationally out of the scriptures. It’s both art and a craft. I learned the craft academically. I learned the art by being a pastor.”

Eugene Hoiland Peterson was born Nov. 6, 1932, in East Stanwood, Wash., and grew up in Kalispell, Mont. His father was a butcher and grocer, his mother an Assemblies of God Pentecostal pastor.

He graduated in 1954 from Seattle Pacific, then received a master’s degree from what is now New York Theological Seminary. He later received a master’s degree in Semitic languages from Johns Hopkins University, but concluded that “the church is a lot more interesting than the classroom.” In 1963, he became founding pastor of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air. He left the ministry in 1991.

He had a deep knowledge of literature and often invoked the novelists Charles Dickens and George Eliot and the poets Emily Dickinson, Denise Levertov and W.H. Auden.

“At least half of the Bible is written in poetry,” he told the journal Image. “Why don’t Christians immerse themselves more in poetry so that we can learn how language works?”