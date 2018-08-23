PARIS — BFM-TV says a man armed with a knife has attacked passersby, killing one and seriously injuring two others, before being shot by police in Trappes, west of Paris.
There was no immediate police confirmation of the attack on Thursday morning. Police simply tweeted that an operation was underway in Trappes, with a security perimeter in place.
BFM reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people with a knife and then was shot by police.
