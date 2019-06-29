SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday to increase his lead to five strokes in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.
"Going into Sunday with a five-shot lead is definitely nice," Bezuidenhout said. "I'll just keep playing my game and see how I finish up tomorrow."
Jon Rahm of Spain and Hideto Tanihara of Japan were tied for second.
Rahm had a 67, and Tanihara shot 68.
"Rahm is a great player," Bezuidenhout said. "He's a legend in Spain so it will be quite an experience tomorrow. I haven't played with him yet so I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Tournament host Sergio Garcia was eight shots off the lead after a 73.
