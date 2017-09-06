StarTribune
Variety 442898233

Beyond the usual tailgate: Think outside the playbook

Score a touchdown for your tailgate party with this menu that's outside the playbook. 
By Amelia Rayno Star Tribune
September 6, 2017 — 2:19pm
Amelia Rayno, Star Tribune
Grapefruit Cardamom Beer Punch and Thai Metball Lettuce Wraps.