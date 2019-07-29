The selfie phenomenon entered the mainstream in 2010, the year phonemakers added front-facing cameras and Instagram and other photo-sharing apps became popular. It was also the year that people started mocking selfies as the product of a self-centered online culture obsessed with getting the perfect shareable photo to feed its vanity.

There is no denying the intrinsic draw of the selfie, which feeds our need for social approval. With each like, we feel better about ourselves.

But some researchers have started looking at selfies in a different light: Can they ever be a healthy form of expression? Can selfies be used for good?

“We have gone beyond the self-centered nature,” said Steven Holiday, an instructor and doctoral candidate at Texas Tech University and author of a study that argues that the notion of the selfie as narcissistic is outdated.

“Selfies are a way for us to connect and communicate, and feel more personal with people all around the world,” he said.

Jesse Fox, an associate professor of communication at Ohio State University who has studied how people use selfies and social media, isn’t ready to go so far as to say that ego doesn’t play a role in selfies. But she does agree with Holiday that there are other factors.

“Narcissism is one thread,” she said, but the need for social approval and support is universal.

“We all have levels of insecurity,” Fox said.

“When someone is like, ‘Here is my cancer selfie,’ you are feeling vulnerable right now. You need that social support. That is not saying you are a narcissist for putting it out on social media.”

While the tendency is to link selfies to social media, people have been making self-portraits for centuries, in remarkably similar ways.

The 16th-century artist Parmigianino painted a portrait of himself with his arm extended, almost as if holding the canvas. A self-portrait by Rembrandt van Rijn, a 17th-century Dutch artist, shows an expression similar to the classic “duckface” selfie. And during the Italian renaissance, artists used a self-portrait for “calling cards,” as a way to market their work.

Since the term “selfie” first caught on — it was the Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year in 2013 — researchers have identified three types of selfie-takers:

Communicators. They want to have a two-way conversation. For example, a post with an “I Voted” sticker to encourage civic engagement.

Autobiographers. They document their lives for their own purposes, rather than seeking feedback or compliments. Example: a selfie at home with a favorite coffee mug, or a photo at the Grand Canyon.

Self-publicists. Their goal is to build a brand and positively curate an image. Think: the Kardashians.

Opinion changers

Selfies can be used to polish the image of a person or even an entire profession.

In one study, researchers developed a #ScientistsWhoSelfie campaign to monitor how scientists’ posting photos of themselves with their work on Instagram influenced public perception. They found that photos with human faces helped improve impressions in a field that is often subject to negative stereotypes.

“Scientists in general were perceived as warmer, but no less competent,” said Paige Jarreau, a communication specialist in the LSU College of Science and the lead author on the study. “That was particularly true for female scientists.”

While some scientists balked at first, fearing that their colleagues would consider them self-centered or think they take their work less seriously, Jarreau said those concerns dissipated once researchers explained that it could help build public trust. The hashtag #ScientistsWhoSelfie has taken off, with thousands of posts on Instagram.

“This is not just me taking a duckfaced selfie or trying to look cute on camera,” she said. “This is me being able to better tell the story about my science in a way that helps people trust me.”

Similarly, Fox has studied how self-documenting on social media can be a powerful tool for gay, transgender and nonbinary people who are undergoing an appearance transformation to live more publicly as their true selves. The public nature of the posts, she said, can be a cathartic form of self-expression.

“That is a very empowering thing for them,” she said.

There still is a downside to selfies. For one thing, they can be dangerous. When recent earthquakes rocked California, people flocked to a large crack in a highway to take pictures of themselves next to it, not worrying about whether the ground around it was stable. And earlier this month in Spain, a California man was gored in the neck while trying to take a video selfie at the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona.

In fact, from 2011 to 2017, more than 250 people died while taking selfies, according to a study by researchers in India. Many died after drowning, falling or being attacked by an animal. Most were under 30.

But in the everyday, most of us post reflexively. Fox recalled a road trip she took to national parks, where she witnessed so many people taking selfies, she began taking photos of the selfie-takers themselves.

“Ask yourself: Why are you posting that picture?” she said. “If there was a platform that didn’t enable likes, would you post this?”