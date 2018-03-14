Want to go on a little tour of some of the Twin Cities’ best locally made hooch? Northeast Minneapolis is a great jumping-off point, with a horde of great breweries, cideries and distilleries in the Logan Park area.

Start with a hoppy cider at Sociable, and some tacos or a Cubano from the Red River Kitchen food truck conveniently parked outside. From there, walk south along Northeast Park and head toward Bauhaus Brew Labs for a very Instagram-y environment stocked with top-notch lagers and more. But wait, you’re not done yet. Indeed Brewing Company is just around the corner, boasting an enticing bar manned by cicerone “beertenders.”

And to complete the circle, make a beeline toward Tattersall Distilling which just released its rye whiskey — how timely — that’s available in Manhattans and Old Fashioneds. We can’t think of a more perfect ending.