BY THE NUMBERS: Week 1 holding penalties (101)

That’s how many offensive holding penalties were called in Week 1 as officials accepted the league’s point of emphasis with an average of 6.3 flags per game for that offense.

Eighty-three of the 101 were accepted. Washington led the way with nine offensive holding penalties, including two that were declined. Buffalo and Indianapolis were the only teams not to be flagged for the offense.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, whose team was flagged one time for it, is on a coaches committee that last year sent the competition committee examples of holding penalties, primarily egregious backside bear hugs, that went uncalled.

“There are some teams that are just really bad, and they just go out there and they grab the linebacker … or defensive end like this,” Zimmer said. “It was just really, really bad, and so that’s what they’re trying to get out of the game.

“I hope it gets corrected, that’s what I hope. I hope teams stop doing it, but if they don’t, [the officials] should throw the flag. It’s cheating.”

SPOTLIGHT PLAYER and COACH

Sammy Watkins, Kansas City wide receiver

Watkins had one of the easiest nine-catch, 198-yard, three-touchdown days ever as Kansas City’s stout offensive line and creative route combinations worked Watkins wide open all day against the Jaguars last week. Next up: A Raiders defense that played above expectations last week, gets home-field advantage and has had a week to prepare for a Chiefs team that won’t have Tyreek Hill.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland head coach

The Browns last week showed less discipline than the prison team in “The Longest Yard.” Playing as national preseason darlings and favorites at home, the Browns lost by 30 to Tennessee mostly because they couldn’t stop committing avoidable penalties. They had 22 penalties, 20 of which were accepted, for 182 yards. Offensive tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking a defender in the head. Defensive end Myles Garrett is lucky he didn’t get ejected for punching a Titans player in the helmet. Former Viking Sheldon Richardson had two penalties, including roughing the passer. Five players committed multiple penalties, including Christopher Hubbard, who had a team-high three. No other team in the league committed more than 14 penalties. The Lions, Jaguars, Vikings and Redskins each committed 14. Next up for the Browns: a Monday night road game against the Jets. The country will be watching to see how quickly the rookie coach Kitchens can clean up this mess.

MARK CRAIG