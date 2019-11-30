BY THE NUMBERS Ravens’ consecutive 40-point games (Three)

Only three teams in NFL history have scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games.

The Los Angeles Chargers set the record in 1960, the AFL’s debut season. That mark was matched by the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf in 2000 and again by Peyton Manning’s Colts in 2004.

The Ravens will join that group if they reach 40 points at home against the 49ers’ No. 2-ranked scoring defense (14.8). In its past three games, Baltimore has scored 49 points against Cincinnati, 41 against Houston and 45 against the Rams.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the front-runner for NFL MVP, has thrown 12 touchdown passes with no interceptions in the past three games. He has posted passer ratings of 130 or better in each of those three games.

Only two players in NFL history have done that in four straight games: John Hadl with the Rams in 1973 and Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in 2015.

Did you know? Stats of the Week

McCaffrey trying to match Foreman

Chuck Foreman’s eight-season NFL career has been over for 39 years. But even as the game has evolved into a pass-heavy competition, Foreman remains the only player in NFL history with at least five games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single season. Last week Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey posted a fourth such game this season. He can match Foreman’s feat as early as Sunday’s home game against Washington. McCaffrey also needs just seven more catches to become the fifth running back with at least three 75-catch seasons. He would join Larry Centers (five), Marshall Faulk (five), Le’Veon Bell (three) and Roger Craig (three).

Undrafted running back nears another 1,000-yard season

A year ago, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay became the third undrafted player to post a 1,000-yard rushing season since 1970. With 113 more yards this season, he’d become the third undrafted player to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons since 1970. Clark Gaines of the Jets (1976-77) and Ryan Grant of the Packers (2007-08) have done it previously.

MARK CRAIG