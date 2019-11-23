BY THE NUMBERS: Ravens rushing yards (2,038)

Remember way back in August when we all thought the Ravens would crumble with a defense gutted by free agency and an offense being run by a second-year neophyte named Lamar Jackson?

Well, the defense ranks sixth in points allowed (19.6). And Jackson is fourth in passer rating (106.3) and unstoppable on the ground.

And the Ravens are 8-2 with a ground game that’s put up 2,038 yards rushing, the fifth-highest total through 10 games since 1970 and the highest since the Patriots had 2,029 in 1978.

Jackson had 86 of Baltimore’s 263 rushing yards in last week’s 41-7 beatdown of Houston. That gave him a record seventh straight game with at least 60 yards rushing.

And that, folks, is a mark that Michael Vick held since 2004.

When a QB is top four in passing efficiency and is breaking rushing records held by Michael Vick, that’s a recipe for success that even Bill Belichick couldn’t snuff out.

Did you know? Stats of the Week

Rookie sack machines: Jaguars’ Allen leads the way

Jacksonville rookie edge rusher Josh Allen has eight sacks in 10 games. He’s on pace for 13 sacks as he heads into Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Twenty years ago, the Titans had a rookie named Jevon Kearse. He set the rookie sack record at 14½ in 1999. The mark still stands. Rookies have accounted for 76 sacks through 11 weeks. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only 1987 saw rookies post more sacks (84) through 11 weeks.

More Pats facts: Bagging another 10-win season

With a ninth win last week, the Patriots clinched a 19th consecutive winning season. Only the Cowboys, with 20 straight winning seasons (1966-85), have done better than that. Sunday, the Patriots host the Cowboys with a first crack at reaching a 10th win for a 17th consecutive season. That would break a tie with San Francisco, which won at least 10 games every season from 1983-98. Sunday’s game also features the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense against the Patriots’ top-ranked defense.

MARK CRAIG