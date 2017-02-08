The Grammys folks are slowly rolling out the announcement of performers for Sunday’s ceremonies. Everyone expects Beyonce, who received a leading nine nominations, to perform and yes she will, Grammy poobah Neil Portnow confirmed to the Star Tribune.

In an interview late Tuesday, he said Beyonce’s pregnancy with twins will not prevent her from appearing.

“She was probably aware [of her pregnancy] at the time we put it together,” said the president of the Recording Academy. “She’s strong and smart. She’ll find a balance of what’s reasonable to do.”

Portnow is aware of the rumors that Kanye West and Justin Bieber are not planning to attend – dare we say “boycotting?” – Sunday’s awards despite multiple nominations for each, including album of the year for Biebs.

“We have seats for them,” Portnow said. “They’ve asked for them.”

Saying those two stars have their opinions and their plans, he said he won’t know until they show up.

Portnow said the only people who are considered to officially confirm their attendance are performers and presenters.

One certain no-show is Drake, who is nominated for album of the year for “Views.” He is on tour in Europe, Portnow said.