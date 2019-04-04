NEW YORK — Beyonce has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.
The pop star on Thursday says she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyonce is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.
The Grammy-winning superstar says in a statement that she and the company "share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."
She also calls the collaboration "the partnership of a lifetime for me."
