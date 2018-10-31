LOS ANGELES — Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.
Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured."
Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"
Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil' Kim.
