SAN ANTONIO — Mikel Beyers had 20 points as Marshall narrowly beat UTSA 82-77 on Saturday.
Jarrod West had 15 points and seven assists for Marshall (16-15, 10-8 Conference USA). Andrew Taylor added 12 points. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points and six rebounds.
Marshall totaled 52 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jhivvan Jackson had 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-18, 7-11). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points.
The Thundering Herd leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Marshall 72-63 on Feb. 13.
