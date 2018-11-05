In Minnesota’s Fourth District, covering St. Paul and surrounding east metro cities like Roseville, Maplewood and Woodbury, voters will make their pick from a list of the same three candidates who appeared on the ballot in 2016.

The incumbent is the state’s second-longest-serving member of Congress: Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat who was first elected in 2000. She faces Republican Greg Ryan, owner of a plumbing business, and Susan Pendergast Sindt of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, a former high school science teacher who now runs a business that sells nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes.

McCollum serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is a supporter of the Affordable Care Act, tighter gun laws and immigration policies that protect children brought into the country illegally.

Ryan wants Congress to cut federal spending, do away with the Affordable Care Act, and reduce the rate of legal immigration. Pendergast Sindt’s party is primarily focused on proposals related to decriminalizing marijuana production and use.

In 2016, McCollum won the seat decisively, taking 58 percent of the vote, while Ryan received 34 percent.

Erin Golden