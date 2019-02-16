Betty Ballantine, who with her husband helped transform reading habits in the pre-internet age by introducing inexpensive paperback books to Americans, died Tuesday in Bearsville, N.Y. She was 99.

She had been in declining health, according to her family.

Betty and Ian Ballantine established the U.S. division of the paperback house Penguin Books in 1939. They later founded Bantam Books and then Ballantine Books, both now part of Penguin Random House. In those early years, the challenge for purveyors of high quality, inexpensive paperbacks was enormous. At the time, Americans mainly read magazines or took out books from libraries; there were only about 1,500 bookstores in the country, according to the Ballantines, who wrote about the origins of their business in the New York Times in 1989.

With a $500 wedding dowry from Ballantine's father, the couple established Penguin U.S.A. by importing British editions of Penguin paperbacks, starting with "The Invisible Man" by H.G. Wells and "My Man Jeeves" by P.G. Wodehouse.

They were not alone in seeing the potential of the paperback market. The U.S. Pocket Books had just started publishing quality paperbacks, breaking in with Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" and James Hilton's "Lost Horizon."

Both companies charged just 25 cents per book, making books easily affordable for people unable or unwilling to pay for hardcovers, which cost $2 to $3 each (about $45 in today's money). And they overcame the distribution problem by making books available nearly everywhere, including in department stores and gas stations, and at newsstands and train stations.

The World War II paper shortage put a temporary crimp in the business.

But in short order, paperback books were flying off the racks and shelves, with readers able to buy two or three at once and more companies starting to publish them. The Ballantines were making good on Ian Ballantine's stated goal: "To change the reading habits of America."

They left Penguin in 1945 to start Bantam Books, a reprint house. Having purchased the paperback rights for 20 hardcovers, their first round of titles included Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi," John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath" and F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."

They started Ballantine Books in 1952, publishing reprints, as well as original works in paperback.

While Ian Ballantine, who died in 1995, was the better known of the publishing duo, Betty Ballantine quietly devoted herself to the editorial side. She nurtured authors, edited manuscripts and helped promote certain genres — Westerns, mysteries, romance novels and, perhaps most significantly, science fiction.

Her love for that genre and knowledge of it helped put it on the map. "She birthed the science fiction novel," said Tad Wise, a nephew of Ballantine's by marriage. With the help of Frederik Pohl, a science fiction writer, editor and agent, Wise said, "she sought out the pulp writers of science fiction who were writing for magazines and said she wanted them to write novels, and she would publish them."

In doing so, she helped a wave of science fiction and fantasy writers emerge. They included Joanna Russ, author of "The Female Man" (1975), a landmark novel of feminist science fiction, and Samuel R. Delany, whose "Dhalgren" (1975) was one of the bestselling science fiction novels of its time.

"Betty was succinct and to the point and had a steely eye and was a respected editor," said Irwyn Applebaum, the former president and publisher of the Bantam Dell Publishing Group, now part of Penguin Random House.

"Most people who knew the Ballantines would say that much of the editorial vision and brilliance, from variety to quality, that Bantam and Ballantine were known for was due to Betty," Applebaum said. "Ian was the proselytizer for their brand of books, but Betty was the identifier, the nurturer, the editor."

Elizabeth Norah Jones was born on Sept. 25, 1919, in Faizabad, India, during British rule. She was the youngest of four children of Norah and Hubert Arnold Jones.

Her father was an assistant opium agent who oversaw quality control of the crop before it was exported to ­Britain for medicine.

When she was 13, the family moved to the British island of Jersey in the English Channel, where she completed high school. She did not attend college; instead she took a job as a bank teller, where she met Ian Ballantine, an American. They were married in 1939 and sailed for New York.

After building Ballantine, the couple sold the business to Random House in 1974, at which point Ian Ballantine returned to Bantam in an emeritus status and Betty Ballantine continued to work with authors, including Chuck Yeager and Shirley MacLaine.

Their son, Richard Ballantine, a writer, editor and cycling enthusiast who wrote the popular "Richard's Bicycle Book" (1972), died in 2013. He had helped his father publish the 18-volume "Illustrated History of the Vietnam War" and the 36-volume Air and Space series, both for Bantam.

Over time, Ballantine earned a reputation as a shrewd and insightful editor. "She understood that her job was to make the author's work as good as it could be — in the author's own words," said Stuart Applebaum, an executive with Penguin Random House.