A bettor won $312,130.90 at Canterbury Park on Thursday night on the Final Five Jackpot, a wager requiring a single unique winning ticket.
The winning ticket is a Canterbury Park and Downs record.
The 50-cent base wager involves selecting the winner of the last five races on the program. The previous record payout was on a $2 Pick Six that returned $222,812 on July 13, 1986.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Braves end Dodgers' 11-game winning streak with 6-3 victory
Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves finally cooled off the sizzling Los Angeles Dodgers, snapping their 11-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Thursday night.
Twins
Twins top draft pick Lewis embraces Gulf Coast League grind
Royce Lewis, the 18-year-old shortstop taken No. 1 overall by the Twins earlier this summer, is starting at the bottom rung of professional baseball.
Twins
Severino, Gardner lead Yankees to 4-1 win over Mariners
Luis Severino pitched around trouble to throw seven shutout innings, Brett Gardner hit a solo home run off Felix Hernandez and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Thursday night.
Twins
Hartman: Twins' 1987 success exceeded expectations of then-GM MacPhail
Andy McPhail thought the Twins might be a .500 team in 1987. That was before they won the World Series.
Twins
Souhan: Players might get old, but reminiscing about 1987 World Series doesn't
The Twins are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1987 World Series championship this weekend. Thursday night, the boys of that long summer convened.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.