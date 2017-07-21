A bettor won $312,130.90 at Canterbury Park on Thursday night on the Final Five Jackpot, a wager requiring a single unique winning ticket.

The winning ticket is a Canterbury Park and Downs record.

The 50-cent base wager involves selecting the winner of the last five races on the program. The previous record payout was on a $2 Pick Six that returned $222,812 on July 13, 1986.

STAFF REPORTS