– When the international manhunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, zoomed in on a village in northwestern Syria, the United States turned to its local allies to help track the world’s most-wanted terrorist.

The U.S. allies, a Kurdish-led force that had partnered with the United States to fight ISIS, sent spies to watch his isolated villa. To confirm it was him, they stole a pair of al-Baghdadi’s underwear — long, white boxers — and obtained a blood sample, both for DNA testing, said the force’s commander, Mazlum Abdi.

U.S. officials would not discuss the specific intelligence provided by the Kurds, but said that their role in finding al-Baghdadi was essential — more so than all other countries combined, as one put it — contradicting President Donald Trump’s assertion over the weekend that the United States “got very little help.”

Yet even as the Syrian Kurdish fighters were risking their lives in the hunt that led to al-Baghdadi’s death this weekend, Trump abruptly shattered a five-year U.S. partnership with them. He decided to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, leaving the Kurds vulnerable to an invasion by Turkey and feeling stung by a U.S. betrayal, and throwing the al-Baghdadi operation into turmoil as the Kurds suspended their security cooperation with the United States to rush off and defend their land.

“We thought that America would keep its promises,” said Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. “But in the end there was weakness — and disappointment.”

The United States joined forces with Abdi’s group five years ago, when it was looking for skilled Syrian fighters who could serve as ground troops for a U.S. air campaign against ISIS. As the alliance matured, the United States armed and trained Kurdish-led fighters and pressed them to shift their priorities to serve U.S. interests. The United States pushed them to take the fight against ISIS to areas outside their traditional homeland, costing them many lives.

“We said being associated with the U.S. coalition would put you in a position where you would be represented,” said Gen. Joseph L. Votel, former head of the Special Operations and Central commands.

In an effort to placate Turkey, the United States persuaded the Kurds to destroy their defenses, softening them for a Turkish attack.

“It was a stab in the back,” said Nesrin Abdullah, a spokeswoman for the Kurdish women’s militia. “The Americans kept saying they would not allow the Turks to enter, but in the end that’s what happened.”

The swift dissolution of a powerful partnership pained not only Syria’s Kurds but also Americans who worked with them to defeat ISIS.

If the battles served a U.S. agenda, it was the Kurds who died for it. Fewer than a dozen Americans were killed during the anti-ISIS campaign in Syria, compared with 11,000 from the Kurdish-led forces.

“We outsourced the dying to them,” said a U.S. official who worked in Syria. “And in the end, we asked them to surrender everything they worked for: the security of their heartland, their political project, and their people. We’re ensuring that those 11,000 died for nothing.”